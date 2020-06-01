William M. Harmon
Muncie - William M. Harmon, 72, Muncie, went home to be with the Lord on May, 29, 2020. Bill was born in Muncie on July 15, 1947 to the late William L. and Mary B. (Boyer) Harmon. He married Mary Ellen Wrightsman before leaving for the U.S. Army in August 1966.
Bill was employed with General Motors for 37 years, retiring in 2005. Bill was a long-time member of Whitney Masonic Lodge, # 229 as well as a long-time member of Eden Church. He was a large supporter of C.W.F. Memorial Food Pantry in Eaton. He volunteered at Second Harvest Food Bank, both in the office and also running their food drives. He was also recognized as Volunteer of the Year by Second Harvest. Bill could be seen in our community as a supporter and as a volunteer. But, above all, Bill was a family-man, supporting his wife and girls only as a husband and father could.
Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, volunteer, neighbor, teacher, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include his loving girls: Tamera (Jeff) Nibarger, Pamela (Forrest) Strahan, and Christina Harmon (Charlie Clouse); sister, Doletta (Leroy) Gregory, grandchildren: C.J. Clouse, Joshua Niccum, Adam Clouse, Rachel Clouse, Zachariah Tweedy, Jameson Tweedy, and Kaleb Tweedy; 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; love of his life, Mary Ellen Harmon of 46 years; sister, Janice Hardin; and brother-in-law, Jim Livingston.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. The funeral service with Masonic rights will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial with Military rights will then follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com . Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to either C.W.F. Memorial Food Pantry (301 East Harris, Eaton, IN 47338) and/or Whitney Masonic Lodge (4700 Burton Drive, Muncie, IN 47304).
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.