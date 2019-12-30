|
William Matthew Creviston
Franklin - William Matthew Creviston, 48, of Franklin, IN passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was born April 2, 1971 in Muncie, IN (exactly two years after his brother who never forgave him for stealing his birthday).
He was a 1989 graduate of Muncie Central High School, received his Associate of Science in nursing degree from IVY Tech, Bachelors of Science from Indiana University, and Masters of Nursing Administration Western Governors University. He was an RN at the Richard L. Roudebush V.A. Medical Center in Indianapolis, IN. He previously had been an RN at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis, IN and Columbus Regional Hospital. He earlier had owned and operated Creviston Plumbing in Franklin, IN. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in Afghanistan in Operation Enduring Freedom at the rank of Sergeant. He retired from the Indiana Army National Guard and continued to serve his community as a volunteer at Habitat for Humanity, St. Thomas Clinic in Franklin, IN and other agencies. The inspiration for the "most interesting man in the world" commercials, he enjoyed spending time with his family, collecting oddities, running a mini farm, taking road trips, blacksmithing, painting, renovating the house, working on cars, being all-around handy and doing math problems in his head to keep sharp.
Survivors include his wife Hollie A. (Higgs) Creviston of Franklin, IN whom he eloped with before their wedding on August 1, 2009 in Franklin, IN; his children Matthew A. Creviston, William R. Creviston, Olivia A. Rostock, Lucille R. Creviston, and Laura E. Creviston all of Franklin, IN; his father Arnold A. Gossage Jr. of Johnson City, TN; sister Jennie C. Irving (Andy) of Eaton, IN; a brother Jack C. Creviston of Muncie, IN; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Richard and Sharon Higgs of Franklin, IN.
He was preceded in death by his mother Laura E. Creviston in 1992; and a sister Laura E. Creviston on January 3, 1981 (and disco in 1982).
Jim Liwski and Dave Griffin will conduct a celebration of life service on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3PM at the Community Church of Greenwood, 1477 West Main Street in Greenwood, IN where the family will receive friends for time of sharing and gathering from 1PM till service time. The family requests attire in bright colors in memory of Matt's sense of style, or a suit, because it will be suit Saturday according to his sons. Military honors by the United States Army Honor Guard and Greenwood American Legion Honor Guard will be performed following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Thomas Clinic, 600 Paul Hand Blvd., Franklin, IN, 46131. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-738-0202.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019