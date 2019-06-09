|
William McDowell
Muncie - William "Mike" McDowell, 63, passed away early Friday morning, June 7, 2019, at his residence following an extended illness. He was born on December 30, 1955 in Muncie the son of William Leonard and Delores "Darlene" (Stacy) McDowell.
William attended Muncie city schools and later married the love of his life Christine (Hyde) McDowell on February 4, 1973 in Muncie and she survives. Mr. McDowell had worked for General Motors in various plants, for 26 years, retiring in 2006. He was a member of the United Auto Workers Union, attended the First Freewill Baptist Church and was quite the musician playing guitars. In fact, he really enjoyed the spontaneous jam sessions that would break out with family and friends joining in on their instruments and singing.
Besides his wife of 46 years Christine, he is survived by one daughter, Christal Machael Hicks (husband-Mitchell), Muncie; one son, Scotty McDowell, Muncie; 7 grandchildren, Ashley Arens (husband-Dylan), Amber McDowell (fiancé-Douglas), Madison Hicks, Montana Hicks, Wyatt Hicks, Chrisanna Hicks and Alexia "Lexi" McDowell all of Muncie; 3 great grandchildren, Timothy {T.J.), Barrett and Raylee; special nephew, Steven Fairchild, Muncie.
He is preceded in death by one son, Brian McDowell in 2005; his mother.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 1:00P.M. in Parson Mortuary with Pastor Jerry Miller officiating. Burial will follow at the Tomlinson Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and again on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to 5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Published in The Star Press on June 9, 2019