1/1
William Oliver "Bill" Dice
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Oliver Dice

Hartford City - William "Bill" Oliver Dice, 63, passed away unexpected on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on July 15, 1957 in Wabash, IN to George Edward "Bud" Dice and Doris Marie (Oliver) Dice. His father passed away on January 25, 2008.

Bill graduated from Blackford High School in 1976. As a child he had been a Boy Scout and he was also a former Scout Leader. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and had been the former director for New Community Church/Grace United Methodist Church for 8 years. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge. He was a member of the Blackford Circling Square Dance Club.

Bill was currently a Loan Officer at Regions Bank. He never met a stranger he was friendly and kind and had a great sense of humor. His laugh and smile was contagious.

Bill will be sadly missed by his mother, Doris M. Dice of Hartford City; son, Michael Edward Dice of Hartford City; sister, Jill S. Dice of Mililani, HI; niece, Zofia M Dice-Cholodzinski of Boston; best friends, Angel and Ralph Thompson and goddaughter, Taryn-Thompson-Gross.

Bill will be cremated.

A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St Hartford City. Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Our funeral home and staff are recommending everyone visiting our facility follow rules and regulations handed down from the CDC concerning Covid-19. Mask are required.

Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send online condolences to the family.

Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 312 W. Washington St. Hartford City, IN 47348




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keplinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved