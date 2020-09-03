William "Bill" Oliver Dice
Hartford City - William "Bill" Oliver Dice, 63, passed away unexpected on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on July 15, 1957 in Wabash, IN to George Edward "Bud" Dice and Doris Marie (Oliver) Dice. His father passed away on January 25, 2008.
Bill graduated from Blackford High School in 1976. As a child he had been a Boy Scout and he was also a former Scout Leader. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and had been the former director for New Community Church/Grace United Methodist Church for 8 years. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge. He was a member of the Blackford Circling Square Dance Club.
Bill was currently a Loan Officer at Regions Bank. He never met a stranger he was friendly and kind and had a great sense of humor. His laugh and smile was contagious.
Bill will be sadly missed by his mother, Doris M. Dice of Hartford City; son, Michael Edward Dice of Hartford City; sister, Jill S. Dice of Mililani, HI; niece, Zofia M Dice-Cholodzinski of Boston; best friends, Angel and Ralph Thompson and goddaughter, Taryn-Thompson-Gross.
Bill will be cremated.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St Hartford City. Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 312 W. Washington St. Hartford City, IN 47348