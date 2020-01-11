|
William "Bill" R. Heath
Muncie - William "Bill" R. Heath, 84, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana following a brief illness.
He was born on Monday, May 13, 1935 in Daleville, Indiana to Ralph and Lucile (Wright) Heath. Bill attended Ball State University after high school and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees. Bill proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Cuban Crisis. He had a long career in the Muncie Community Schools where he was a teacher, an assistant principal, and retired as the principal of West View Elementary. Bill was a member of High Street United Methodist Church. He enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening, working in the yard, and attending his grandkids' sporting events. Bill was also an avid Ball State University sports fan. He was a member of the Yorktown Community School Building Corporation and was also a member of the Lamda Chi fraternity at Ball State University.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene Heath, Muncie, Indiana; four children, Karen (husband, Kevin) Morey, New Palestine, Indiana, Lisa (husband, Greg) Clore, Ashland City, Tennessee, David (wife, Regina) Heath, Dunnellon, Florida, and Andrea (husband, Rodney) Morrow, Yorktown, Indiana; ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Janice (husband, Alva) Richardson; one brother, Joe (wife, Janet) Heath; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services to honor Bill will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park with Military Honors conducted by the Veterans of Delaware County.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to High Street United Methodist Church, 219 South High Street, Muncie, Indiana, 47305 or to the , 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46278.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020