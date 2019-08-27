|
William R. Luce
Middletown - William R. Luce, 72, of Middletown passed away on August 23, 2019, at the Middletown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born November 13, 1946 in Muncie, the son of William and Juanita Luce. Bill graduated from Middletown High School in 1965 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam War. Bill retired as a shipping and receiving supervisor for Baker-Hughes in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska after 35 years of service. He was a member of the Middletown American Legion Post #216 and the Saturday Roosters at the Scorecard in Middletown. Bill enjoyed reading, golfing, traveling, fishing and was a loyal Cub fan. He is survived by sisters, Cindy (Danny) Hanson and Joyce Leakey; Aunts, Donna Wells and Connie (Bill) Wrin; nieces Debbie (Frank) Blumberg, Sandie (Jay) Coble, Patricia (Mark) Alves, Amy Kerrigan and nephew Ron (Kim) Hanson; several great nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends. Special thanks to the wonderful caretakers who assisted Bill during his 10 month illness. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; William M Luce and Juanita (Vermillion) Luce; brother-in-law Don Leakey. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 12:30 to 2:30 at the Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson, Indiana. Service will be at the funeral home following visitation at 2:30 with Rev. Michelle Brown officiating. Military honors will take place at the funeral home following the service. Cremation will take place with the burial of ashes at a later date.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 27, 2019