William R. Strahan
On December 8, of 2019 in Muncie, William R. Strahan passed away after a short battle with a chronic illness.
He was born in Muncie on June 6, 1953, the son of Ralph and Leona (Raszkowski) Strahan and attended Muncie schools.
William (Bill) always enjoyed any aspect of the bowling alley whether it be working in it or going 3 times a week for league. He spent most of his time around what he loved. He loved watching the Hoosiers, Pacers, Colts, and his Cincinnati Reds play every week.
Surviving are two sisters, Jenny Ray (Edward) and Barbara Strahan; two nephews, William T. Strahan and David R. Strahan; and three grandchildren, Aerionna, Kayleena, and David Strahan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per his request, there will be no services. Cremation was held.
Memorials may be directed to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana (Little Red Door), 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019