William R. Wilkey, Sr.
Muncie - William R. Wilkey, Sr., 68, passed away on Monday morning, April 20, 2020.
He was born on May 6, 1951 in Sparta, Tennessee, the son of James T. and Willie P. (Cunningham) Wilkey.
Bill worked for Borg-Warner as a Journeyman Pipefitter for 25 years, retiring in 2009.
Surviving are four children, Debbie Wilkey Pendleton, Bill Wilkey, Jr. of Anderson, Dawna Wilkey and Marc Wilkey, both of Muncie; three grandchildren, Steven Tyler, Stacia Wilkey and Lydia Courter; two great-grandchildren, Rex Courter and Dakota Breeck; seven siblings and his best friend, Larry Goodman of Yorktown.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.
Cremation will take place and a private family graveside will be held at a later date.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020