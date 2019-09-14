Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
William Randolph "Bill" Marcum


1940 - 2019
William Randolph "Bill" Marcum Obituary
William "Bill" Randolph Marcum

- - William "Bill" Randolph Marcum, 79, passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

He was born in Williamson, West Virginia on Thursday, May 16, 1940, the son of Mazel Marie Marcum. William served in the U.S. Army for six years from 1958 until 1964. He was a member of the American Legion Post #19; Fraternal Order of Eagles #231; and the Roofer Local #119. Mr. Marcum started his career at Marhoefer and continued to Adams Roofing when Marhoefer closed. He went on to Blackmore and Buckner in Indianapolis where he retired in 2002 after thirty-one years in the roofing union. William enjoyed going to the Indy 500 with friends for many years. He enjoyed going fishing while camping with his family and friends. William was a very caring, loving, and a great provider for his family.

Survivors include his sister, Rheatha Lawson; four children, Penny Phillips, Kelly Fields, Terressa Marcum, and Gidget (husband, Tony) McCord; grandchildren, William (Samantha) Phillips, Stevey Phillips, Ashley (Chris) McCord, Nathan (Erin) Fields, Haley McCord, Brent (Becky) Hannah, Steffanie (Laron) Hannah, Tiffanie Hannah, Brandie Cook, and Brittany Cook; twenty-one great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his very caring brother-in-law, Donald Coulter, who looked after him daily.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Kay Marcum; mother, Mazel Marie Marcum; daughter, Melody Jo Marcum, and two great-grandchildren.

Services will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park with Military Rites conducted by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.

Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 14, 2019
