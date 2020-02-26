|
William "Bill" Ray Decker
Muncie - William "Bill" Ray Decker passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was 72 years old. He was a lifelong resident of Muncie, Indiana born in December of 1947 at Ball Hospital to William "Lisco" Decker and Helen Marie Decker. He graduated from Muncie South Side High School in 1965. He married Dianna Sue Webber Decker in 1966 and they welcomed their only child, a daughter, Tacy Anne Decker, in 1967.
Bill was an employee of Delco Remy in Anderson for 33 years. From the time he was a teenager until the day he died Bill loved and rode dirt bikes and other motorcycles. He was the Indiana State Enduro Champion for several years. An active member of the Muddobbers Motorcycle Club Bill loved to cut trails and prepare for races with all proceeds going to select, local charities each year.
Bill was extremely close to his family and especially to his daughter Tacy, her husband Michael and their two daughters Alexandra and Rachel. He and his granddaughters were best friends. In addition to his daughter Tacy and her family he's survived by two sisters Lillian Decker and Barbara Storie (Ron). In addition, his brother in law Paul Carothers was his good friend for over 50 years and they considered each other to be brothers. He was preceded in death by his wife Dianna, his parents and his sister Linda Carothers.
Bill had a special bond with his daughter Tacy and was dedicated to her rescue dogs, which he adored. He was loved by all and considered family by many of his good friends. Bill was talented and artistic, smart and much loved by everyone he knew.
In place of flowers the family requests that you make donations to the Mudobbers Motorcycle Club in Bill's name to support their charitable endeavors.
Finally, all of Bill's friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life reception at the Eagles Lodge FOE #231 in Muncie located at 1414 S. Batavia this coming Saturday, February 29th between 2 - 4 pm.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020