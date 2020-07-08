1/1
William Richard "Bill" Harshman
William "Bill" Richard Harshman

Losantville - On Sunday, July 5, 2020, William "Bill" Richard Harshman, passed away at the age of 81.

He was born in Winchester on April 28, 1939 to Forest and Madonna (Stephenson) Harshman. Bill married Kay (Bertram) Harshman on July 9, 1971. He was a graduate of Madison Township High School (1957) and International Business College (1959). Bill worked at Westinghouse/ABB for 34 years.

Bill was a member and Past Master Mason of Losantville Lodge #674 F&AM. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family. Bill also served on Modoc and Salamonia fire departments for many years.

He is survived by his loving family; wife, Kay (Bertram) Harshman, children Jackie (Brad) Patterson and Jonathan (Jamie) Harshman; his five grandchildren, Kendra, Chase, Nathan, Raelyn, Declan, and one great grandchild, Harlow.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Harshman.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, July 10, at 11:30 AM at the Losantville United Methodist Church. There will be no visitation or graveside service. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made in honor of William Harshman to Losantville, BVFD Stoney Creek, or Salamonia volunteer fire departments.

Face coverings are not required but are recommended.

Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
