Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
William "Billy" Robert Fitzgerald

Muncie - William "Billy" Robert Fitzgerald, 60, passed away at his residence on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.

He was born on Tuesday, December 30, 1958, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Wiley and Julia (Thomas) Fitzgerald. Billy attended Riverside United Methodist Church in Muncie, Indiana, and enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, working on his truck, drawing, painting, and wood carving.

Survivors include his mother, Julia Cougill; his siblings, Catheryn Pizzola, Melanie White, Scott Fitzgerald (wife, Becky), Wiley Fitzgerald, and Barb Fitzgerald (Wendell Mercer); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Julie Thornburgh; nephew, William Pizzola; his maternal grandparents, Catheryn and Cecil Thomas; and his paternal grandparents, Pansy and Lonal Fitzgerald.

Services to honor Billy will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 26, 2019
