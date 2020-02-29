|
|
William Robert LaFollette, 84, died unexpectedly February 19, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital of Sarasota. He was born December 25, 1935 in Elwood Indiana, the son of Walter F. LaFollette and Kathryn (Arnott) LaFollette. Bill graduated from Butler University in 1957. Following graduation, he became an officer in the US Air Force. In 1958 he married his college sweetheart, Mary Elizabeth Chapman, and last September they celebrated 61 years of marriage. In 1973 Bill received his DBA from Indianan University and was a professor at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana for the next 28 years. Upon his retirement he and his wife moved to Bradenton, Florida. He was active in many organizations including Rotary, Retired Officers Association, Knights of Columbus, and was a life long member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. He also enjoyed taking group of school children on tours of the Motts aquarium in Sarasota. He was preceded in death by his parents. In addition to his wife Mary Elizabeth Chapman LaFollette he is also survived by his daughters: Elizabeth Anne Bruno and her husband William of Steilacoom, WA, Mary Katherine Sparenberg and her husband Jeffrey of Land o Lakes, FL, and four grandchildren: Maria Bruno, Michael Bruno, James Sparenberg, Jonathan Sparenberg and his wife Elise. A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Angles Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 9:30am a reception will follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or the American Diabetes Association. Skywaymemorial.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020