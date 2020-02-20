|
|
William Robert "Bob" Noble
William Robert "Bob" Noble, 78, passed away from glioblastoma multiforme on February 18, 2020.
Born August 1, 1941, in Muncie, Indiana, he graduated from Muncie Central HS in 1959, where he lettered two years in Varsity basketball. Muncie was the #1 team in the state during this time. He also lettered two years in baseball. He attended Purdue University one year, and graduated from Ball State Teachers College in 1964 with a degree in business. While at Ball State, He was a charter member of the Sigma Chi fraternity chapter.
Bob worked two years at Western Electric in Indianapolis, two years at Purdue University and 30 years at State Farm Insurance in West Lafayette. He retired in 1998 and moved to Winter Haven, Florida, where he worked for Bay Tree Golf Course. Missing the change of seasons and loving the mountains he and his wife, Becki, moved to Hickory, NC in 2006. Loving to be active he always kept part-time employment- Hampton Heights Golf Club, Lowes Foods, Sam's Club, driving a school bus for Hickory Public Schools or a handyman for friends and family.
Bob is survived by Becki, his wife of 14 years, as well as 5 children from two previous marriages: Amy (Mike) Becker, Lafayette IN; Betsy Loebig, Portage, MI; Chris (Lauren) Noble, Wallkill, NY; Shaun (Elizabeth) Noble, Chesapeake, VA; Lindsay (Joshua) Panton, Maryville, TN; his sister, Nancy Noble of Indianapolis, IN; 13 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Earl Noble and Mary Vivian Peck Noble, of Muncie, IN.
Bob's favorite hobby was golf, where he was a 0 handicap and won numerous tournaments around Lafayette, IN. He was Lafayette Moose Golfer of the Year in 1975. He was twice runner-up in the Lafayette City tournament and three time club champion at the Lafayette Municipal Golf Course. He was also Polk County, Florida, Senior Olympic Champion in 2001 and North Carolina Senior Champion in 2008. Bob enjoyed coaching young people in soccer, basketball, and baseball in the youth leagues around Lafayette, Indiana from 1975-1993.
Bob took pride in keeping his home looking nice and enjoyed working outside. He was especially proud of his 5 children. Most importantly, he knew Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was an active member of Winter Haven Worship Center, CenterPoint Community Church, Hickory First Assembly of God, and Christ Alive Church.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020