1/1
William Staton
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Staton

Muncie - William (Bill) R. Staton, 66, was received into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He was born on December 2, 1953, in Mullens, WV, to Elvin and Billie Jean (Johnson) Staton.

Bill worked for Marsh Supermarkets for many years and retired from Lawrence Township Schools. Bill loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed watching sports.

Bill is survived by his brother, Don (Brenda) Staton of Winchester; his two nieces, Shelley (Stephen) Copeland and Jill (Shane) Winkle. He is also survived by several great nieces and a great nephew. He was dearly loved by his extended family, as well.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dennis Staton.

Friends and family may gather to celebrate Bill's life from 12-2 p.m., on Wednesday, October 21,2020, at Walker Funeral Home in Winchester. A private family service will follow with Pastor Rob Butler officiating. Burial will be at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved