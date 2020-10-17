William Staton
Muncie - William (Bill) R. Staton, 66, was received into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He was born on December 2, 1953, in Mullens, WV, to Elvin and Billie Jean (Johnson) Staton.
Bill worked for Marsh Supermarkets for many years and retired from Lawrence Township Schools. Bill loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed watching sports.
Bill is survived by his brother, Don (Brenda) Staton of Winchester; his two nieces, Shelley (Stephen) Copeland and Jill (Shane) Winkle. He is also survived by several great nieces and a great nephew. He was dearly loved by his extended family, as well.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dennis Staton.
Friends and family may gather to celebrate Bill's life from 12-2 p.m., on Wednesday, October 21,2020, at Walker Funeral Home in Winchester. A private family service will follow with Pastor Rob Butler officiating. Burial will be at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com