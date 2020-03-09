|
|
William "Bill" Stephens
Yorktown - William "Bill" Stephens, 86, Yorktown, went to spend eternity with his heavenly Father on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He passed at home with his loving wife and family after a valiant 25-year battle with ALS.
He was born December 28, 1933 in Sterns, Kentucky, the son of the late Floyd and Hazel Stephens. Bill was a graduate of Muncie Central High School.
Bill was a loving husband and father who always put his family first. He had a passion for cars that started at a young age. He worked most of his life in the automotive industry. Prior to his retirement he was the General Manager for Bradburn Olds Cadillac, he also owned his own used car dealership. Bill also enjoyed playing golf, gardening and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Marlene (Clifton) Stephens; a son Michael Stephens, (wife Nancy); daughter, Debbie Clairday; sister, Clo Kilkelly, (husband John); daughter-in-law, Kathy Stephens; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Stephens; brother, Paul Stephens; and a son-in-law, Joe Clairday.
Per Bill's wishes there will be no services and cremation will take place at Parson Mortuary Cremation Center. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to IU Health Hospice at Ball Memorial Hospital or Salvation Army of Muncie.
The family would like to thank IU Health Hospice for their love and support and a special thank you to Shirley Melton.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020