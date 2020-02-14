|
|
William T. "Bill" Dungan
Muncie - William T. "Bill" Dungan, 54, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, February 11, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on September 8, 1965 in Muncie, the son of Moreland T. and Patricia J. (Stilwell) Dungan and graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1983.
Bill worked as an engineer for Kenbar Tool & Engineering for 17 years. He was a hard worker who loved his family and friends.
Surviving are one son, Trenton T. Dungan (fiancé, Mariah) of New Palestine; one daughter, Danyelle Jolley of Muncie; three grandchildren, Aryanna, Aryah and Adron; and his former wife, Bonnie Ford (husband, Jericho) of Muncie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Loretta Youngblood; his grandmother, Lena Mae Dungan; and one nephew, Jeremy Dungan.
Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Bert Bunner officiating. Private burial will take place in Beech Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020