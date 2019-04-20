Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William T. "Will" Garrett


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William T. "Will" Garrett Obituary
William T. "Will" Garrett

Muncie - William T. "Will" Garrett, 64, went to be with the Lord Tuesday evening, April 16, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Jamestown, TN on August 31, 1954, the son of Bennie and Bobbye (Cody) Garrett and attended Muncie Southside High School.

Will was a self-employed carpenter, enjoyed fishing, hunting, anything outdoors, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Surviving are the love of his life, Ruthanna Lehman; a brother, Mike Garrett (wife, Brenda); three sisters, Debbie Pike, Melissa McConnell (husband, Dean), and Shannon Overton (husband, Greg); two sons, Shane and Bennie Garrett; three step-children, Kim Church, Bud Lehman, and Teresa Hargis (Terry); eleven grandchildren, Briana Garrett, Aaron Garrett, Mandi Brown (Billy Von Roenn), Geoffrey Lehman, Sr., Jessica Lehman, Joshaua Lehman (Candace), Taylor Ball, Chad Hargis, Matthew Hargis (David), Alyvia Hargis, and Lukas Hargis; seventeen great-grandchildren, Chayton, Takoda, James, Cora, Cierra, Catrina, Brayton, Kylee, Breanna, Geoffrey, Jr., Peyton, Teagan, Javen, Tj, Elijah, Jaxon, and Emma; special friend, Jeff Craycraft; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Randy Garrett.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortaury.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now