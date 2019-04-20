William T. "Will" Garrett



Muncie - William T. "Will" Garrett, 64, went to be with the Lord Tuesday evening, April 16, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



He was born in Jamestown, TN on August 31, 1954, the son of Bennie and Bobbye (Cody) Garrett and attended Muncie Southside High School.



Will was a self-employed carpenter, enjoyed fishing, hunting, anything outdoors, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.



Surviving are the love of his life, Ruthanna Lehman; a brother, Mike Garrett (wife, Brenda); three sisters, Debbie Pike, Melissa McConnell (husband, Dean), and Shannon Overton (husband, Greg); two sons, Shane and Bennie Garrett; three step-children, Kim Church, Bud Lehman, and Teresa Hargis (Terry); eleven grandchildren, Briana Garrett, Aaron Garrett, Mandi Brown (Billy Von Roenn), Geoffrey Lehman, Sr., Jessica Lehman, Joshaua Lehman (Candace), Taylor Ball, Chad Hargis, Matthew Hargis (David), Alyvia Hargis, and Lukas Hargis; seventeen great-grandchildren, Chayton, Takoda, James, Cora, Cierra, Catrina, Brayton, Kylee, Breanna, Geoffrey, Jr., Peyton, Teagan, Javen, Tj, Elijah, Jaxon, and Emma; special friend, Jeff Craycraft; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Randy Garrett.



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.



Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday.



Published in The Star Press on Apr. 20, 2019