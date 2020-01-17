|
William T. "Bill" Patterson
Muncie - William T. "Bill" Patterson, passed away peacefully at 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Morrison Woods Health Campus after a long illness.
He was born May 26, 1931, at home in Blackwell, Oklahoma, the youngest of five children to the late Edgar and Sylvia Dotson Patterson.
Bill graduated from Salem High School, Salem, Illinois in 1950. He enlisted in the US Navy and served four years during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge, he attended Southern Illinois University, graduating in 1958 with a degree in Industrial Design. Bill enjoyed a long career at Warner Gear, Muncie, retiring in January 1994 as a test engineer. Bill was a member of Hazelwood Christian Church. He was an avid golfer and a life member of Muncie Elks Club #245, and also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Muncie. He loved classic cars and was a member of Central Indiana Old Car Club, serving as President in the past.
Bill married Patricia Whitney Brown in August 1986, and together they enjoyed a blended family of five adult children. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and always looked forward to family get-togethers, and especially the Patterson Annual Reunion. He and Pat spent many retirement winters in Southwest Florida, golfing and enjoying activities with many other "snow birds" who became good friends.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; daughter, Kelly (Garry) Autry, Greenfield; son-in-law David Bloss, Flower Mound, TX; stepchildren, Kelvin (Dianne) Brown, Fairview, TN, Jacalyn (Kirk) Michael, Anderson, Stephanie (David) Redfield, Muncie; thirteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Bill treasured each and every one of his family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Kristy Bloss; niece Frances Mahon; brothers Donald E. Patterson and Richard D. Patterson; sisters Roberta Vogt Balster and Elizabeth Rowland.
The family would like to thank the kind and gentle hearts at Morrison Woods Health Campus for their loving care of Bill through the last chapter of his life. Memorial contributions may be made to Hazelwood Christian Church, 1401 W. University Ave., Muncie, IN 47303
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hazelwood Christian Church, 1401 W. University Ave., Muncie, IN 47303.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the church.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020