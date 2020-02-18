|
William V. "Bill" Miller
Muncie - William V. "Bill" Miller, 65, of Muncie, IN, passed away Saturday morning, February 15, 2020, at IU Ball Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on August 7, 1954, in Garrett, IN, at Sacred Heart Hospital, the son of the late Vincent W. and Margaret (Johnson) Miller. William is a 1973 graduate of Northside High School.
William retired from Borg Warner in 2009, after 30 years of service, mainly in supervision. Everyone who worked for him loved and respected him. His motto was to be firm, fair, and consistent. He enjoyed spending his leisure time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He always looked forward to going to Paradise Bar to have a few beers with his friends, and shoot the bull. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #33. He had a passion for cars, especially old cars.
He married the love of his life, Elisa Miller, on November 8, 1980. She survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Ron (Nanci) Lowe, Kristen Miller, and Ashley (Justin) Mosier; grandchildren: Payton Lowe, Jory Lowe, Jessy Lowe, Alexis Mosier, Carly Brown, Reid Corle, Parker Copeland, and Lainey Mosier; sisters: Mary Ann (Dennis) Ketzenberger and Judith "Kay" (Thomas) Dimmich; brother, Richard "Tony" (Nina) Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
William is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kathryn Woodcox.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. The funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Clayton Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Following the burial, food and fellowship will be provided at The Compass Church of Yorktown, 8116 West Jackson Street, Muncie, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 911 East 86th Street, Suite #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020