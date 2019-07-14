|
William "Big Bill" W. Kerr
Muncie - William "Big Bill" W. Kerr, 63, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 10, 1956 in Muncie, the son of Don Kerr and Pat (Walker) Cross.
William attended South Side High School. He married the love of his life Sheila K. Sexton on August 30, 1975 in Muncie. William was a member of the Laborer's Local #1112. He worked for WR Dunkin & Son, Inc. for many many years.
William was a hard-working man who loved his family. He enjoyed working and helping others.
Survivors include his wife of forty-three years, Sheila K. Kerr; son, Bill Kerr (wife, MacKenzie); daughter, Mandy Phillips (husband, Jason); four siblings, Debra Kerr, Cheryl Pierce, Kevin Kerr, and Kerry Kerr; four grandchildren, Emilyn Kerr, Morgan Kerr, William Kerr III, and Stone Phillips; mother-in-law, Clara Sexton; two brothers-in-law's, Danny Sexton and Randy Sexton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Dona Fuller (husband, Bob), and father-in-law, Roger Sexton.
A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at The Guardian Brewing Company, 514 E. Jackson Street Muncie, IN 47305 (located in MadJax, the coroner of Madison Street and Jackson Street).
William was a selfless man. He loved nothing more than helping people and expected nothing in return. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to do a random act of kindness or help someone in need and think of "Big Bill" Kerr.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on July 14, 2019