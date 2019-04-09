|
Rev. Dr. William W. "Woody" Noblitt
Muncie - Rev. Dr. William W. "Woody" Noblitt, 76, was born January 28, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan and died April 5, 2019, surrounded by his family at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, his home since 2001.
Woody played baseball and basketball in his youth and remained an avid fan of all the Detroit professional sports teams all his life. Between his father and himself they separately attended one game of six different World Series in which the Detroit Tigers played since the 1930's. Woody's son Loren was able to attend the last game with him in 2012.
Woody married Glenda Foutch in 1964, at Grosse Pointe Baptist Church in Grosse Point, Michigan, where they reconnected some years after a more casual relationship years earlier in Geometry class of Grosse Pointe High School.
Dr. Noblitt was ordained by the American Baptist Churches U.S.A. in 1969 in West Covina, CA, after successfully completing the Master of Divinity Degree from The American Baptist Seminary of the West, Covina campus in southern California. Later, Woody earned a Doctor of Ministry Degree from Drew University's School of Theology in 1989.
He served four ABC-USA churches full time between 1971 and 2006: The Union Church of Quincy, Michigan (1971-78); Calvary Baptist Church, Youngstown, Ohio (1978-91); First Baptist Church Davison, Michigan (1991-2001); and First Baptist Church, Muncie (2001-06). Over the past thirteen years, Woody served three churches part time: First Baptist Church of Summitville, Indiana (2008-12) and two consecutive ministries: New Beginnings Fellowship and Bethel Baptist Church, both of Elwood (2013-19).
Also during his retirement years, Woody was active teaching in High Street United Methodist Church's Up-date Learning Program (Spring and Fall classes); leading worship often at Westminster Village's Vesper Service, and actively attending and participating in Renovare (a men's religious book discussion group at High Street UM Church). He also sang bass in the Eastern Gate Quartet for the past 10 years or so. Woody greatly enjoyed all of these activities.
Woody's avocations as an adult included racquetball, refinishing antiques, vintage book and magazine collecting, and photography.
Surviving Woody are his wife, Glenda, of nearly 55 years; daughter, Laura (Dr. Michael) Williamson of Muncie; son, Dr. Loren Woodson Noblitt (DVM) of Zionsville; four grandchildren, Philip Williamson, Jing Jing Williamson, Isabelle Noblitt, and Luke Noblitt. Also, the family would like to acknowledge Woody's best friend of his retirement years, Dr. Ronald Naylor, and his wife, Susan, who have been good friends and traveling companions to Woody and Glenda.
Dr. Noblitt was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Serena Noblitt, and a grandson, Tristan Williamson.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Woody's life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, April 13, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 309 E. Adams Street, Muncie, with Rev. Dr. Ronald Naylor officiating.
Family will receive friends immediately after the service on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 309 E. Adams Street, Muncie.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tristan Williamson Memorial Scholarship Fund, 216 E. Main Street, Muncie, IN 47305, which provides opportunities for young people to participate in Muncie Civic Theatre's Youth Education Program.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 9, 2019