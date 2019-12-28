Resources
William Walker "Bill" Glore

William Walker "Bill" Glore Obituary
William Walker "Bill" Glore

Muncie - William Walker "Bill" Glore, 77, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Muncie on August 31, 1942, the son of Paul and Lucille Glore.

Bill graduated from Selma High School and later attended Ball State University. He was employed for thirty-eight years as an electrician for Muncie Chevrolet.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-seven years, Sandra (Miller) Glore; a son, Schaun Glore (wife, Le Ann); daughter, Heather Dunnuck (husband, Jacob); his grandchildren, Alexis Glore (significant other, David Pence), Garth Glore, Sydney, Andrew, Ethan and Mary Kayte Dunnuck; brothers, Larry Glore (wife, Judy), Jim Glore (wife, Claudia) and Paul Curtis Glore (wife, Mary Le); a very special family friend, Mary Joe Mays; special aunt, Virginia Miley; also surviving are many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Shannon Glore; a brother, Noel Glore; his parents; and his in-laws, Lyle and Louise Miller.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Center Chapel United Methodist Church, 900 West Royerton Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019
