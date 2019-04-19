Services
Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne
831 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260 422-5359
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
524 E. Willard St.
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
524 E. Willard St
Willie Ethel "Mother" Vance-Jarnigan


Muncie - Willie Ethel "Mother" Vance-Jarnigan, 78, of Muncie, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, after an extended illness. She was born December 14, 1940, in Waxhaw, MS.

She lived in Muncie for the past 53 years. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She was employed at Mid-West towel in her younger years and Life Stream.

Surviving are her sons, Clarince (Rhonda) Vance, Robert (Katherine) Vance, Ralphus Vance, Randy (Mattie) Wallace, Rodell (Karen) Wallace, Kevin Wallace all of Muncie and Rufus (Annette) Vance of Indianapolis; daughters, Otha Taylor, Sarah Wallace and LaTonya Burton all of Muncie; brothers, Curtis (Charlye) Vance of Indianapolis, Paul Vance, William (Unie) Vance, Eddie (Charlotte) Vance all of Muncie, Freddie Lee (Deborah) Vance and Jonnie (Bonnie) Vance both of Madison, WI; sisters, Linda Vance of Muncie, Shirley Ann of Michigan and Doris Gunnison of Mississippi; longtime friend, Tonya Neely; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cornelius Jarnigan, Jr.; parents, Joe and Melba Vance, Sr.; brothers, Joe Vance, Jr., Cleo Vance and Roy Lee Vance; sister, Odessa Wilson; and grandson, Jordan Rowe.

Funeral service is noon Monday, April 22, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 524 E. Willard St., with visitation two hours prior.

Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 19, 2019
