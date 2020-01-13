|
Willie H. Chambers
Muncie - Willie H. Chambers, 81, passed away at his residence in Muncie, Indiana, on Friday, January 10, 2020 following an extended illness.
He was born on Monday, June 20, 1938, in Byrdstown, Tennessee, the son of Carson and Sarah Chambers. Willie married Judy Choate on January 8, 1963 and the couple moved to Muncie in 1965. Willie worked construction, and also owned and operated Chambers' Asphalt Maintenance. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church and enjoyed attending. Willie was also a member of the Laborer's and Hod Carrier's Union. He enjoyed trading things, collecting knives, visiting with friends, gardening, and working in the yard.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Chambers, Muncie, Indiana; one son, Ron (wife, Jody) Chambers, Mesa, Arizona; two grandchildren, Ashley (husband, Ryan) Waddell, Ft. McDowell, Arizona, and Andrew Chambers, Mesa, Arizona; one sister, Virgie (husband, Tommy) Neal; two brothers, Jerry (wife, Nancy) Chambers, and Tommy (wife, Eve) Chambers; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Norma and Thelma; and two brothers, Howard and Johnny.
Services to celebrate Willie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, or for one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Services of Delaware County (Little Red Door), 2311 West Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana, 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020