Willie "Clint" Hale


1940 - 2019
Willie "Clint" Hale Obituary
Willie "Clint" Hale

Muncie - Willie Clinton Hale, 79, of Muncie, passed away December 19, 2019 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born July 14, 1940 in Rock Creek, Tennessee to the late Lester and Rozell (Wright) Hale. In his younger years Willie had enjoyed bowling. As the years went by he especially loved spending time with his family and grandkids.

Willie is survived by his sons, Clinton (Donna) Hale Jr., Teddy Hale, Shane Hale, Tony Hines and Mike Hale; Daughter, Sara Cox; Brothers, Bob (Judy) and Bill (Joyce) Hale; 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father; Daughter, Connie Mulford; Brothers, Clayton Hale, Ernie "Fed" Hale and Earl England; Grandson, Collin Mulford; Special friend, Diane Torke.

Services for Willie will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St., Muncie, IN 47305. There will be public visitation from 11:30 a.m. until time of service with pastor Denny Helton officiating, with burial to follow at Gardens of Memory.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26, 2019
