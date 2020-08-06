1/1
Willie Moody
1932 - 2020
Willie Moody

New Castle - Willie G. (Winningham) Moody, 88, went to her eternal home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was born July 27, 1932 in Jamestown, Tennessee to the late Arthur and Monta (Pierce) Winningham.

Willie was a 1950 graduate of Muncie Central High School where she went on to work for 23 years as the schools Registrar. She also graduated from Indiana Business College. A member of South Memorial Drive Church of God, Willie loved animals, baking pies, tending her flower garden and enjoying her farm.

Survivors include a sister: Barbara Fights of Matthews; brother: Jim (Joanna) Winningham of New Castle; step-daughter: Glynda Beeson; niece: Beth (Tim) Holsinger; nephew: Rick Fights; great niece: Paige (Cale) Howard; great nephew: Brandon (Jessica) Holsinger and the "three little boys,"as she lovingly called them: Ryan and Landry Howard and Cooper Holsinger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Chal Moody and a brother-in-law: Howard Fights.

Willie called Glen Oaks Assisted Living "home" for the past 3 years. The family would like to thank the caring administrators and staff at Glen Oaks for their care of and friendship extended to Willie. The family would also like to thank the nurses at Ball Hospital for their compassionate and skilled care.

Due to the Covid 19 virus, private services will be held for Willie at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Burial will follow in Hicksite Cemetery in Greensboro. Memorial contributions may be given to the South Memorial Drive Church of God, 3800 S. Memorial Dr. New Castle, IN 47362. You may express condolences or share a memory of Willie at www.hinsey-brown.com.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
