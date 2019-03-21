|
Willis B. (Roger) Kirby
Platte City, MO - Willis B. (Roger) Kirby, 79, of Platte City, MO, formerly of Dunkirk, IN, passed away at 12:55 PM, Monday, March 18th, 2019 peacefully, while in the company of family members at the North Kansas City Hospital, in Kansas City, MO.
Roger was born in Muncie, IN, on December 14, 1939, a son of the late Nora Elizabeth (Baker) and Aryle C. Kirby. Roger was a 1958 graduate of Dunkirk High School. He formerly worked at Armstrong Cork, in Dunkirk, IN, and The Kansas City News but was most remembered for his Professional Wrestling Career which took him across the globe. Roger was the loving husband of Lila R. (McDonald) Kirby who he happily married on April 4, 2003. He loved NASCAR, pro football, The Kansas City Chiefs, traveling, and country music. Roger dedicated over 25 years to the professional wrestling craft where he was known as "Nature Boy Roger Kirby".
Roger is survived by his lovely wife Lila, (3) sons: Rick Kirby, David Catherall, Liam Catherall, (3) daughters: Samantha Kirby, Dreama Morris, Darla Kincaid, (1) brother: Gerald Kirby (wife Sandy), sister-in-law: Mary Kirby, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, (1) daughter: Theresa (Catherall) Taylor, and (1) brother: Virgil Kirby.
Friends are invited to call Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie, IN.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Riley Children's Hospital.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 21, 2019