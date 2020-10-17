Wilma A. Jones
Muncie - Wilma A. Jones, 87, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020 at home.
She was born on December 26, 1932 in Muncie, the daughter of William and Hazel (Curtis) VanMatre. She attended Lincoln Elementary and Muncie Central High School. On September 18, 1948 she married Ted M. Jones.
Wilma was a homemaker and a longtime member of East Sixteenth Street Church of God. She enjoyed baking and loved to read.
Surviving are one son, Ted M. Jones, Jr. (wife, Sharon) of Malakoff, TX; three daughters,
Jackie Gibson of Muncie, Jane Miller of Muncie and Janet Kreps (husband, Mark) of Muncie; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; also surviving is a brother-in-law, George Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings; her husband of 66 years, Ted M. Jones on July 9, 2014; a daughter, Barbara Jalonski; and her son-in-law, William J. Gibson on December 4, 2019
Services will be 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at East Sixteenth Street Church of God, 2605 E. 16th Street, Muncie, with Pastor Doug Lucy officiating. Private burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery, Yorktown.
Family and friends may call at East Sixteenth Church of God from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Southside Middle School Food Pantry, 1601 East 26th Street, Muncie, Indiana 47302.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.