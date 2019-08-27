Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Wilma Borders


1937 - 2019
Wilma Borders Obituary
Wilma Borders

New Castle - Wilma Borders, of New Castle passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Stonebrooke Rehabilitation Center in New Castle. She was born April 25, 1937 in Greencastle, Indiana, she was the daughter of Charles and Irene (Lanham) Clark.

Wilma and her husband, Phil, were married at Gobin Memorial Church on the campus of DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, on July 28, 1957.

Prior to her marriage, Wilma was employed in the credit accounting department of Wm. H. Block Company in Indianapolis and following her marriage she was employed as an associate with the Terre Haute Credit Bureau. She then began devoting her full time as a wife, mother and homemaker and became involved in various social, service, civic and charitable community activities serving in both participating and leadership roles.

Her sense of humor, common sense, integrity, loyalty and love of adventure and discovery will be missed, but no forgotten by her many friends and loved ones. She and her husband enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling and especially enjoyed time and travel with their grandsons, Philip and William Borders.

Wilma is survived by her husband, Phil; a son, Andrew Borders (wife Anne) of Peachtree City, Georgia; grandsons, Philip (wife Kayce and great-granddaughter Evelyne) of Chicago and William (wife Maggie and great-grandson Arthur and great-granddaughte Ruthie) of Fort Wayne; and a sister Sandra of Rockledge, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles (Bill) Clark; mother Irene Clark and brother, Charles Wayne Clark.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Burial will follow in South Mound Cemetery, West Lawn Addition . Visitation will be from 12:00-1:00 pm. prior to the service on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be given to the Henry County Community Foundation for the Philip and Wilma Borders Scholarship Fund. You may express condolences or share a memory of Wilma at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 27, 2019
