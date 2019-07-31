|
|
Wilma Crawford
Muncie - Wilma I. (Wood) Crawford - 70 - Wilma Crawford went quickly into the arms of Jesus on July 27th, 2019 at her home following a long illness. Wilma was born on August 3rd, 1948 in Muncie, Indiana to William Frederick and Anna Catherine (Golenor) Wood.
Wilma graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1967 and married Jesse S. Crawford Sr. on April 28,1970.
Wilma was employed as a homemaker and at Ball State University as a custodian for more than 25 years before her retirement. She was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Free Will Baptist Church. She also enjoyed reading her Bible in the mornings and spending time in prayer, playing games such as dominos and Farkle with her family, and sitting on her front porch watching the birds while her dog played outside.
Wilma is survived by her daughter and son, Anna L. (husband, Teddy) Dobbs of Gaston, IN, and Jesse S. (wife, Barbara) Crawford Jr. of Muncie, IN; one sister, Edna L. Wood of Muncie, IN; three grandchildren, Brian Crawford of Muncie, IN, Ashley Dobbs of Gaston, IN, and Matthew Dobbs of Gaston, IN; three step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; and a few nieces and nephews, including Rosie (husband, Malachi) Wood-Gibson of Detroit,
Michigan; and her canine companion, Chloe Belle.
Wilma is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jesse S. Crawford Sr. in 2001; two sisters, Diane Marie Wood, in infancy, and Catherine Phipps; one brother, William "Bill" Wood; one grandson, Joshua Patrick Dobbs and a granddaughter.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all of their church family and the healthcare professionals who assisted in many special prayers and help along the way.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday August 2, 2019 Parsons Mortuary 801 W, Adams Street Muncie with Pastor James O. McCowan officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday August 1, 2019 from 3-7 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences will be received by the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 31, 2019