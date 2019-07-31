Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Crawford


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Crawford Obituary
Wilma Crawford

Muncie - Wilma I. (Wood) Crawford - 70 - Wilma Crawford went quickly into the arms of Jesus on July 27th, 2019 at her home following a long illness. Wilma was born on August 3rd, 1948 in Muncie, Indiana to William Frederick and Anna Catherine (Golenor) Wood.

Wilma graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1967 and married Jesse S. Crawford Sr. on April 28,1970.

Wilma was employed as a homemaker and at Ball State University as a custodian for more than 25 years before her retirement. She was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Free Will Baptist Church. She also enjoyed reading her Bible in the mornings and spending time in prayer, playing games such as dominos and Farkle with her family, and sitting on her front porch watching the birds while her dog played outside.

Wilma is survived by her daughter and son, Anna L. (husband, Teddy) Dobbs of Gaston, IN, and Jesse S. (wife, Barbara) Crawford Jr. of Muncie, IN; one sister, Edna L. Wood of Muncie, IN; three grandchildren, Brian Crawford of Muncie, IN, Ashley Dobbs of Gaston, IN, and Matthew Dobbs of Gaston, IN; three step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; and a few nieces and nephews, including Rosie (husband, Malachi) Wood-Gibson of Detroit,

Michigan; and her canine companion, Chloe Belle.

Wilma is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jesse S. Crawford Sr. in 2001; two sisters, Diane Marie Wood, in infancy, and Catherine Phipps; one brother, William "Bill" Wood; one grandson, Joshua Patrick Dobbs and a granddaughter.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all of their church family and the healthcare professionals who assisted in many special prayers and help along the way.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday August 2, 2019 Parsons Mortuary 801 W, Adams Street Muncie with Pastor James O. McCowan officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday August 1, 2019 from 3-7 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences will be received by the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now