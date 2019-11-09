|
Wilma "Jean" (Voorhis) Flynn
Muncie - Wilma "Jean" (Voorhis) Flynn, 89, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Yorktown Manor.
She was born on June 9, 1930 in Fairmont, Indiana, the daughter of Morris K. and Hazel Grace (Hanger) Voorhis.
Jean graduated from Fairmont High School, James Dean was one year younger than her and they attended high school together. She graduated from Ball State University where she received her Master's Degree in Education. Jean worked for Muncie Community Schools for several years until retirement. Jean loved church and was active in many, many, many churches in Delaware County.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda Wray; grandsons, Jerry Hanna and Scott Wray; and great-grandson, Hunter Wray.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Annabelle Warr, William Voorhis, Delores Baker, Charles Voorhis, Lola, Georgie, and Alberta Schultz, first husband, James Richard Wray, and second husband, Fred P. Flynn.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Denny Helton officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Jerome Cemetery, Jerome, IN.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday at the mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be made to Full Gospel Temple, 212 W. 7th St., Muncie, IN 47302.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019