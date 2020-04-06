|
Wilma (Martin) Frazee
Albany - Wilma (Martin) Frazee, age 82, Albany, died unexpectedly Thursday April 2, 2020 at Albany Health Care & Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. Born in Swayzee on November 11, 1937, she was a graduate of Swayzee High School (1955) and Ball State School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse for 39 years and worked at Ball Memorial Hospital, The Woodlands nursing home, and Westminster Village. She was a member of Albany United Methodist Church, a faithful servant of the Albany United Methodist Church resale shop, dedicated Albany library volunteer, and an active member of Albany Lions Club where she took several eye glass mission trips with her husband, Rick.
Survivors include two sons: Chris (Barb) Frazee, Clarks Hill, and Jeff (Marni) Frazee, Leesburg, VA; a sister: Wanda Smith, Marion; four grandchildren: Ben (Allison) Frazee, Elizabeth (Tanner) Wetli, Keffen Frazee, and Kira Frazee; four great-grandchildren: Callie Mae Frazee, Thomas Bradley Frazee, Olivia Jane Wetli, and Ryleigh Jean Wetli; nieces & nephews: Michele (Tom) DeWitt, Mike (Tina) Deane, Lora Shaneyfelt, Tim (Tonia) Deane, Mary (Tina) Deane, Christine (Scott) Davis, and Cathy Bergeron.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Richard L. "Rick" Frazee, who died in 2019; also deceased are her parents: Major & Alta (Carmichael) Martin; two brothers: Clifford Martin and Robert Martin; two sisters: Vivian Tesdahl and Mary Pendergrass.
Private burial will take place at Union Cemetery, Eaton. A memorial service will be held later this year; plans for those arrangements will be announced.
Memorials may be sent to Albany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 277, Albany, IN 47320; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020