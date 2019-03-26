|
Wilma I. "Jean" Haney
Muncie - Wilma I. "Jean" Haney, 79, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Willowbend Living Center following an extended illness.
Jean was born on Tuesday, January 9, 1940, in Muncie, Indiana, to the late Estal Konkle and Virginia Richey. She spent most of her life as a devoted wife and caregiver to her children and to others. Jean was also a devoted and active member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing Scrabble, Euchre, and watching games shows, especially Jeopardy.
Survivors include her son, David Haney, Muncie, Indiana; one daughter, Lora Ann (husband, Bob) Huffman, Muncie, Indiana; two grandsons, Adam (wife, Sarah) Huffman, and Aaron Huffman; two granddaughters, Amber (husband, Jarad) Lambert, and Stefanie Haney; two brothers, Guy (wife, Diane) Konkle, of Florida; and Robert Konkle, Muncie, Indiana; two great-grandchildren, Molly and Rusty Huffman; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene Haney; one son, Steven Michael Haney; daughter-in-law, Martha Haney; and sister, Nadine Landermilt; all of Muncie, Indiana.
Services will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 26, 2019