Wilma J. Hines
Wilma J. Hines, 89 met her Savior May 18, 2020 at Westminster Village with her daughters by her side. Her death was due to a non Covid related illness.
She was born in Yamacraw, KY to Elmer and Edna Shepherd. She graduated from Mc Creary County High School and later moved to Muncie for employment at Ball Brother's. She was married to Paul Hines for 45 years until his death.
Wilma was a long time member of Halteman Village Baptist Church and was actively involved as Treasurer. She most recently attended True Light Baptist Church. Her faith was of utmost importance in her life and she attended Bible Study Fellowship for many years.
She loved Gospel music and enjoyed going to concerts and Southern Gospel music conventions with her dear friends. She especially enjoyed watching her great grandson, Ethan perform her favorite hymns.
Wilma loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them playing Dominoes and Farkle. Playing Bingo with Westminster friends was a favorite pastime the last 6 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Hines, Indianapolis, and Beth (Phillip) Dunn, Muncie, Grandchildren, Stephanie (Bob) Dunn Darby, Matthew (Jackie) Hines, Mac (Cynthia) Hines, Shana Coleman, Kelda, Zachary, and Nathan Hines, Great Grandchildren, Ethan, Jillian, Jackson, Tyler, Landon, Aaron, Braxton, Caden, Cormac, Kyah, Shaylee, Shaylynn, Gracie, Liberty, Jackson, Mike, Great Great Grandchild, Blaze.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul, sons, Mike and Jeff Hines, 2 Grandchildren, Samuel Dunn and Dylan Hines, and 7 siblings.
Due to restrictions, a private family service will be held at Parson's Mortuary on Tuesday, May 26. Burial will take place following services in Beech Grove Cemetery. A public celebration of life may be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone NC 28607.
Published in The Star Press from May 21 to May 24, 2020