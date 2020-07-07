Wilma Jane Jinks
Muncie - Wilma Jane Jinks, 85, Muncie, passed away on July 3, 2020 at Aperion Care of Fort Wayne. Wilma was born on April 3, 1935 in Gaston, IN to Carroll Martin and Lucille Merdith (Kirtley) Rench.
Wilma was a homemaker most of her life, tending to her children and home. It was not out of the ordinary to find Wilma either walking or riding the bus to and fro, as she never possessed a driver's license. As she enjoyed taking care of others, Wilma later became a caretaker for church members. Wilma was a life-long member of Riverview Church of the Nazarene in Muncie. And while in Fort Wayne, she attended Liberty Mills Church of the Nazarene. Wilma was also a member of Woman's Christian Temple Union. She enjoyed scrapbooking and listening to Gospel music.
Wilma is survived by her children: Melanie (Carl) Didier and Charles Jinks; sisters: Pricilla Rusher and Sue Sanders; and grandchildren: Elizabeth Atkins and Olivia Atkins.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; loving life-long companion and father of her children, John R. Jinks; brothers: Wayne Rench, Farrell Rench, and Warren Rench; and sister, Pearlanna Rench.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Wes Ball. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Mills Church of the Nazarene, 10621 Liberty Mills Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.