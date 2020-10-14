Wilma Jean (Lowhorn) King
Wilma Jean (Lowhorn) King, 85, passed away at I.U. Health Ball Memorial on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born in Twinton, Tennessee on Thursday, May 9, 1935, the daughter of Dewey Lowhorn and Ethel (Guthridge) Lowhorn. Wilma came to New Castle when she was about sixteen years old, and later moved to Muncie. She married Bobby Eugene King and he survives.
Wilma was the Head Cook at the Moose Lodge in Muncie for twenty plus years. Her passion was cooking and spending time with her family. Wilma's favorite holiday was Christmas. She made the best homemade goodies like pies, cakes, and cookies. Wilma had to have her coffee first thing in the morning. She was also a "clean freak" and had to make her bed first thing in the morning. She loved to garden and kept several houseplants. Wilma will always be remembered for her "sassy side", and that she dressed very classy. She will be missed by her family.
Wilma is survived by her husband, Bobby; a son, Bobby King II (wife, Tina); daughter, Kathy Chandler; a sister, Clarie Craft; four grandchildren, Ashley Ewing (husband, Quincy), Natasha King (Brandin Herniak), Kellie Williamson (husband, Randy), and Richard Chandler Jr. (wife, Karrie); thirteen great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Richard Chandler; a great-grandchild; four brothers, John, Clint, Brooks, and James; five sisters, Juanita, Margaret, Geneva, Minnie and a baby sister.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Service will be Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: National Kidney Foundation
of Indiana, 911 East 86th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a mask is required. To be safe, remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
.