Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
(765) 649-5255
Wilma Jo (Smith) Evans

Wilma Jo (Smith) Evans

Anderson - Wilma Jo (Smith) Evans, 65, of Anderson, passed away on December 20, 2019 at St. Vincent's Anderson Regional Hospital. She was born on September 19, 1954 in Anderson, and she resided in the Muncie Anderson area all of her life.

She worked at East Central Indiana Insurance Agency as a Insurance Adjuster, Ball Memorial Hospital, and owned Wilma's Egg Art.

She enjoyed doing crafts of all kinds.

Wilma is survived by her husband, Loren Evans; children, David (Gina) Lane, Traci Elliott, Molly (Mike) Davis; siblings, Mary (Von) Smith, Paul Smith, Clay (Linda) Smith; grandchildren, Noah Lane, Emma Lane, Andrew Lane, Logan Elliott, Shelby Carver, Emily Davis; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Alma Smith; father, Elbert C. Smith, Sr.; brother, Willard Smith; half brothers, Bill Smith, and John Flocken.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm on December 27, 2019 at Markleville East Christian Church, 124 East Main Street Markleville.

Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory has been entrusted with Wilma's arrangements.

Cremation & Burial of Cremated Remains will take place in The Gardens of Willowcrest Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

www.loosecares.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
