Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Kokomo - Wilma Joan Markins, 87, Kokomo, peacefully passed away to be with the Lord at 6:15 pm Saturday, March 30, 2019, at North Woods Village Nursing Home, Kokomo, after years of battling Alzheimer's disease. She was born September 11, 1931, in Muncie, the daughter of the late Frederick J. & Blanche V. (Runyon) Stanley. On August 16, 1949, in Muncie, she married Jerry L. Markins, her loving and devoted husband, who preceded her in death May 1, 1996.

Wilma was a member of First Church of God, and frequently visited Heartland Ministries with her daughter and family after the passing of her husband, Jerry. A lover of music, Wilma played accordion, piano, and organ, by ear, since childhood. Wilma was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed camping, boating, and traveling, but cherished time spent with family most of all. She worked for many years as the assistant manager of the Party House-Hallmark store in the Markland Mall.

Wilma is survived by her children, Larry L. (Linda) Markins, Marble Falls, TX, Janis E. "Jan" (Daniel) Southerland, Kokomo, and James W. "Jim" (Susan) Markins, along with seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Betty Buckley, Levi Springer, Virgil Springer, and Dick Springer.

Funeral services will be held at Noon Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo with Pastor William Salsbery officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10-12 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 3, 2019
