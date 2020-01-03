|
Wilma K. (Cook) Ross
Wilma K. (Cook) Ross, 92, of Muncie and Cicero passed on to be with the Lord December 28, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Wilma was born and raised in Cicero and later moved with husband, Gerald Ross to Tipton for 7 years before moving to Muncie in 1961 with his position with Prudential Insurance. They raised their three children; Cheryl, Pete, and Sally in the Muncie Community. She dearly loved the Lord and her family, and enjoyed sharing her faith and serving in volunteer roles at church and in local politics.
After Gerald passed in 1975, Wilma remained in Muncie a short time as the children finished school and married. She then returned to Cicero to live. She worked in insurance offices before becoming Cicero's Clerk Treasurer and later worked for the city of Noblesville. She enjoyed working with the public and meeting new people, but mostly loved spending time with her children's families and their special events.
Wilma returned to Muncie in retirement to be closer to family and was a member of High Street United Methodist Church and continued connecting with her church family at the Cicero United Methodist Church.
Wilma is survived by daughter, Cheryl (Tom) Foote, Muncie, granddaughter, Angela (Phil) Clarke, children, Hannah and Ross, Mt. Pleasant, SC; son, Pete (Katy) Ross, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, grandson, Eric (Stephanie) Ross, children, Everett, Mac, and Isla, Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Sally (Rick) Ruble, Muncie, grandchildren, Zach (Keara) Ruble, children, Lincoln, Olivia, and Owen, Ft. Wayne; Whitney (Jeremy) Bross, daughter, Fiona; T.J. (Emily) Ruble; and Randy Ruble, all of Indianapolis. Also surviving are many Cook and Ross members of her extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Gerald Ross, parents, William (Bill) and Clara Cook, brother Bill Cook, and grandson Gerry Ross.
Wilma will be celebrated at a memorial service at the Cicero United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. There will be a private family graveside service later.
