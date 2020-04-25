|
Windle "Big D" Crabtree
Muncie - Windle Doyle "Big D" Crabtree, age 78, of Muncie, Indiana passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born July 3, 1941 in Moodyville, Tennessee to the late Printis and Vina Storie Crabtree. Doyle was saved at an early age and loved listening to gospel and classic country music.
Doyle joined the United States Air Force and honorably served during the Vietnam War. On June 12,1961, he married the love of his life Glenda Sue Harvey Crabtree. He retired in 1993 from General Motors in Muncie.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two daughters, Angel Cavanaugh and husband Wayne of Muncie, Tina Sewell and husband, Chris, of Winfield, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Kalyn Gilliam and fiancé, Jimmie King III, Kelci Gilliam all of Muncie, and Eli Sewell of Winfield, Tennessee; one great-granddaughter, Grayci Sue Gilliam, and one great grandson on the way; brother, Bobby Crabtree; Sisters, Peggy Lee and husband, Sam, Linda Beaty and husband, Charles; sisters-in-law, Matilda Crabtree, Jean Delk, and Ola Mae Harding; brothers-in-law, James Harvey and Reeder Ramsey; family friend, Judy Lehman; and many other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, Doyle was preceded in death by his great granddaughter, little Fairy King, brother, Billy Roger Crabtree; sisters-in-law, Reba Ramsey, Ena Choate, Vena Duncan, and Edelene Crabtree; brothers-in-law, Glenn Choate, Chief Harding, and Casto Duncan.
There will be private family services. There will be a memorial service with full military honors at a later date.
The Family Will Receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020