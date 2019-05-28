|
|
Winola A. Goad
Yorktown - Winola A. Goad, 85, of Yorktown, passed away on May 23, 2019. She was born in Yorktown, Indiana on December 27, 1933, 1 of 12 children of Charles and Nellie Mohler. She attended Yorktown schools. She would later marry William Goad, Sr. on March 22, 1952.
Winola was very spiritual and religious and was a member of Freedom United Baptist Church in Yorktown. She was also an avid rummage sale buyer and seller.
Winola was a mother of 3 children, grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 24, great-great-grandmother to 1, aunt to several nieces and nephews, cousin to several, and friend to many.
She now joins her Lord and Savior, her husband, William Goad, Sr., her mother and daddy, Charles and Nellie Mohler, brothers, Georgegene, Bill, Hilbert, Vollie, Harlan, Jim, and Charles Mohler, sister, Dora Mohler Campbell, and 2 granddaughters, Kristie and Debbie Goad on heavens bright shore.
Winola is survived by her 2 sons, William Goad, Jr. and Tony Goad (wife- Cindy), daughter, Linda Goad Porter (husband-Torrel), grandchildren, Kendra, Lisa, Andrew, Amy, Tabetha, Joshua, Daniel, Heather, and Brett, great-grandchildren, Kristen, Christopher, Chrissa, Sarah, Monte, Jacob, Chloe, Hunter, Peyton, Emily, Jaxson, Jenson, Marley, Stacy, Eric, Abby, Kyla, Ethan, Chelsea, Kennedy, Kaidyn, Trenton, Jaydn, and soon-to-be-born name-sake, Winola, great- great-grandaughter, Addison, sisters, Wilma Mohler Cope(husband- Mike) and Vicky Mohler Findley (husband- Ray), brother, Rick Mohler (wife- Mary Ann), brothers- in-law, Brady Goad (wife- Vera), Bob Goad, Vernon Goad (wife- Betty), Keith Goad (wife- Sharon), and Larry Goad (wife- Trudy), sisters- in-law, Betty Goad Putchlawski, Jane Goad Riley (husband- Bill), and Pat Goad Brinegar.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon in Freedom United Baptist Church, 9211 West Arch Street, Yorktown, Indiana with the funeral service immediately starting at 12:00 noon, also in the Church. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Garden View Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on May 28, 2019