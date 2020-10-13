1/1
Wonell C. (Davis) Hinds
Wonell C. (Davis) Hinds

Muncie - Wonell C. (Davis) Hinds, of Muncie, Indiana went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Wonell was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Wonell was a warm hostess, always ready to welcome family and friends into her home. She demonstrated Christ-like compassion and understanding and was never afraid to offer honest and truthful advice as she pointed people to Jesus.

She was born in Jamestown, Tennessee on June 30, 1931, to Wilbur and Lillie (Beaty) Davis. Wonell married Hollins "Clyde" Hinds on October 18, 1953. A marriage that reflected love and commitment for almost 67 years. It is only fitting that Clyde was by her side when she entered her eternal home.

Wonell was a member of Mount Olive Free Will Baptist Church.

Wonell is survived by her beloved husband, Hollins C. Hinds, her sons Herlan Hinds of Muncie, Indiana and Pastor Terry (Keri) of Wabash, Indiana; her siblings Luster Davis, Louis Davis(Florence); their children who she helped raise, Sherlene Fouch, Merlene Mallory, and Duane Davis; her grandchildren Jennifer Buckner, Christina Brown, Christopher (Krystal) Hinds, McKenzie (Dylan) Persinger, Joel Hinds, Levi Hinds; seven great-grandchildren; and many treasured nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.

Mrs. Hinds was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings, Gracie Davis, Jessie and Jewel Davis; and Shirley and Elaine Davis; and a sister-in-law, Vesta Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at True Light Baptist Church, 805 N. Country Club Road, Muncie, with Rev. James McCowan officiating. The public may view Wonell's service live at www.Facebook.com/MeeksMortuary, at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020. The family recommends that visitors wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Graveside Services will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Jamestown, Tennessee at 2:00 pm CST on Monday, October 19, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Free Will Baptist Summer Camp Scholarships, 129 Southwood Drive, Wabash, IN 46992.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 13, 2020
I have fond memories of Wonell and thought of her often. She was always so sweet and she could always put a smile on your face. I know she is dancing with Jesus!! Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Jessica N.
Friend
