Woodson Oscar "Strawberry" Daniels
Mt. Summit - Woodson Oscar "Strawberry" Daniels, 98, of Mt. Summit, IN, joined his beautiful wife in heaven on October 24, 2019. Strawberry was born in Evansville, IN, the son of Helen Weisinger and Hugh Daniels.
Strawberry was a WWII Army veteran. He remained true to our colors and continued to be members of both the New Castle AMVETS lodge as well as the New Castle , lodge 1282. He was also a member of the Purple Hearts Club. Strawberry was a truck driver most of his life. He worked for HLH as both a dispatcher and driver for 20 years and then for Franklin Trucking for 13 years, before retiring. Strawberry loved to fish, and his wife Bernice also joined him in camping and traveling in their RV.
Strawberry will be missed by many; including grandchildren: Todd (Cindy) Norris and Theresa (Chris) Fellers; nieces: LoEva Remington, Mary Harrison, Thelma Turpin, Sandy Daniels, Helen (Dave) Bennett, Barbara (Dennis) Holt, Sandra McGinnis, Bonnie Gates, Cheryl Gates, Kelley (Jack) Doughty, Toni (Gary) Conners, and RoseMary (Robert) Jones; nephews: Larry (Donna) Fouch, Hugh Daniels, Jimmy (Debbie) Kerns, Woodson (Cathy) Gates, Herbie (Marie) Gates, Bobby (Jeannie) Fouch, Joe Barnes, Bill Wright, Ronnie (Gail) Sizemore, Joel Fouch, and Steve (Linda) Fouch; and step-son, Danny (Sharon) Hite.
Strawberry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernice, whom passed in May 1999; and grandson, Danny Woodson Hite.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 12:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Wade Allen. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Military Honors afforded. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019