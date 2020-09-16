Wynona "Jean" Bantz
Dunkirk - Wynona "Jean" Bantz, 93, formerly of Portland, IN, passed away Monday, September 14th, 2020 peacefully while in the company of family members at Miller's Merry Manor in Hartford City, IN. Jean was born in Salamonia, IN, on June 12, 1927, a daughter of the late Edna Gladys (Hathaway) and Amos America "Mack" Evens. She attended Dunkirk High School and worked at many local business such as Armstrong Cork, Pennville Custom Cabinets, as well as having her beautician's license. Jean was the loving wife of Charles F. Bantz who she happily married on April 30, 1944 and sadly lost on September 4, 2012. She was a member of Eastern Star, Crown City Squares, and Ridertown United Methodist Church and Ladies Aide. Jean was a hard working and devoted, wife and mother who loved visiting with people and somehow still found time to enjoy things like crocheting, knitting, quilting, reading, baking, planting flowers, square dancing, traveling, bird watching cardinals, and collecting precious moments figurines. She is survived by 3 sons; Tony L. Bantz (wife Debbie), Larry D. Bantz, and John A. Bantz (wife Susan), 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and 3 great great great grandchildren. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles, 4 brothers, and 1 sister. Services are private at the convenience of the family with burial to follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie, IN. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity
in honor and memory of Jean. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.