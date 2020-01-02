|
Xavier Gram Johnson
It is with great sadness we announce the tragic, unexpected passing of our son Xavier Gram Johnson,14, on December 29, 2019.
He leaves behind his parents Mike and Molly (Fuller) Johnson of Muncie, his only brother Michael, his grandmother Carolyn Johnson and the late Mike "Big Mike" Johnson of Muncie, grandmother Alice Fuller and the late Bob Fuller of Yorktown. He is also survived by his aunts Carrie Malone of Muncie, Kelly Knox (Steve) of Frankfort; his uncle Jeff Fuller of Muncie; his niece, Ava Johnson; his cousins Keeley, Kinley, and Payton Malone, Emma and Faith Howard, Mara Slaven, and Owen Knox; and extended family.
Please join us in our Celebration of life service for family and close friends, remembering and honoring Xavier on Friday, January 3, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Time of gathering and viewing special memories will begin at 11:00 a.m., with a Celebration of Life service following at 2:00 p.m. A special joyful gathering and celebration for students and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Alice Fuller, Union Chapel Ministries, 4622 N. Broadway, Muncie, IN 47303 to assist with funeral expenses.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020