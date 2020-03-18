|
|
Yvonne Elena Rowe
1934 - 2020 Cherished wife. Amazing mother. Loving grandmother and great grandmother. Wonderful Aunt. Trusted friend. Co-recipient of The Ambassador Extraordinary Award from RAF Feltwell United Kingdom. She is survived by: Lloyd Jack Rowe; her children: Lloyd Jean II and his wife Holly, Ruth Layne and her husband David; her grandchildren: Hilary, husband Rich, Candice, Jonathan, Lauren and great grandchildren Hannah and Waylan. She was our "Safe Harbor", and will be missed mightily by all of us.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020