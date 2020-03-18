Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Rowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Elena Rowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne Elena Rowe Obituary
Yvonne Elena Rowe

1934 - 2020 Cherished wife. Amazing mother. Loving grandmother and great grandmother. Wonderful Aunt. Trusted friend. Co-recipient of The Ambassador Extraordinary Award from RAF Feltwell United Kingdom. She is survived by: Lloyd Jack Rowe; her children: Lloyd Jean II and his wife Holly, Ruth Layne and her husband David; her grandchildren: Hilary, husband Rich, Candice, Jonathan, Lauren and great grandchildren Hannah and Waylan. She was our "Safe Harbor", and will be missed mightily by all of us.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -