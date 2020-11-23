Zachary Douglass Van Cleave
Muncie - Zachary Douglass Van Cleave, 23, passed away on Saturday morning, November 21, 2020.
He was born on March 10, 1997 in Muncie. He graduated from Wes Del High School in 2015 and attended College at Ivy Tech Muncie where he obtained his Associates Degree in Business management.
Zachary was an assistant manager at Pro Image, sporting goods store in Panama City, Florida. He also worked as a sales consultant for AmeriWay in the family business.
Zach was passionate about fishing, boating, and loved spending time with his family at Dallas Lake, he called "God's country "He loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and was often seen in that apparel. Family first was always his motto as he considered his friends in the same fashion. His love for sports was always evident as he loved football and baseball in which he had success with throughout his participation.
Surviving are his father, Max A. Van Cleave of Muncie; his mother, Sonja R. King of Muncie; his brother, Carson Van Cleave; cousins, Brooke Phillips (husband, Schuyler) and their son, Nash and Wes Van Cleave; uncle, Douglass Van Cleave (wife, Leslie); and his grandmother, Charlene Van Cleave.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Allen Van Cleave.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held.
Memorial Contributions may be directed in Zachary's memory to the Wes Del Athletic Department, 10000 N. 600 West, Gaston, IN 47342.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.