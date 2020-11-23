1/1
Zachary Douglass VanCleave
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zachary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zachary Douglass Van Cleave

Muncie - Zachary Douglass Van Cleave, 23, passed away on Saturday morning, November 21, 2020.

He was born on March 10, 1997 in Muncie. He graduated from Wes Del High School in 2015 and attended College at Ivy Tech Muncie where he obtained his Associates Degree in Business management.

Zachary was an assistant manager at Pro Image, sporting goods store in Panama City, Florida. He also worked as a sales consultant for AmeriWay in the family business.

Zach was passionate about fishing, boating, and loved spending time with his family at Dallas Lake, he called "God's country "He loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and was often seen in that apparel. Family first was always his motto as he considered his friends in the same fashion. His love for sports was always evident as he loved football and baseball in which he had success with throughout his participation.

Surviving are his father, Max A. Van Cleave of Muncie; his mother, Sonja R. King of Muncie; his brother, Carson Van Cleave; cousins, Brooke Phillips (husband, Schuyler) and their son, Nash and Wes Van Cleave; uncle, Douglass Van Cleave (wife, Leslie); and his grandmother, Charlene Van Cleave.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Allen Van Cleave.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held.

Memorial Contributions may be directed in Zachary's memory to the Wes Del Athletic Department, 10000 N. 600 West, Gaston, IN 47342.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Mt Pleasant Chapel
7901 W Isanogel Rd
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 287-1400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Mt Pleasant Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved