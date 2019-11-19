Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zola Brannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zola Brannon


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zola Brannon Obituary
Zola Brannon

Muncie - Zola (Beaty) Brannon, 78, was born June 6, 1941 in Jamestown, Tennessee to Cora Beaty. She attended York Institute in Jamestown. She worked as an aide on the disabled bus for M&M Bus Company for seven years. Zola enjoyed spending her time reading, and spoiling her great-grandkids.

Zola passed away on November 17, 2019 after a long battle with cancer and lung disease. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Sorrell; Sisters, Ava Sifford and Geraldine (Gene) Delk; Several nieces and nephews; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Zola is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Brannon; Sons, Thomas Keith Beaty and Robert Stacy Brannon; Mother, Cora Beaty; Sisters, Lorene Beaty, Vergie May Beaty and Juwiel Miller; Brother, Odie Beaty.

Zola will be loved and missed by all those who had the fortune to meet her. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 21st, 2019 at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St. Muncie, IN 47305 with Pastor Dewayne Loveless officiating. Visitation will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., with services following at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -