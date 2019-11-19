|
|
Zola Brannon
Muncie - Zola (Beaty) Brannon, 78, was born June 6, 1941 in Jamestown, Tennessee to Cora Beaty. She attended York Institute in Jamestown. She worked as an aide on the disabled bus for M&M Bus Company for seven years. Zola enjoyed spending her time reading, and spoiling her great-grandkids.
Zola passed away on November 17, 2019 after a long battle with cancer and lung disease. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Sorrell; Sisters, Ava Sifford and Geraldine (Gene) Delk; Several nieces and nephews; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Zola is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Brannon; Sons, Thomas Keith Beaty and Robert Stacy Brannon; Mother, Cora Beaty; Sisters, Lorene Beaty, Vergie May Beaty and Juwiel Miller; Brother, Odie Beaty.
Zola will be loved and missed by all those who had the fortune to meet her. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 21st, 2019 at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St. Muncie, IN 47305 with Pastor Dewayne Loveless officiating. Visitation will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., with services following at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019