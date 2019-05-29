|
|
Zona Davis
Muncie - Zona Davis (Smith), 87, of Muncie, passed away May 27, 2019 at Hamilton Trace, Indianapolis. She was born January 23, 1932 in Co-op, KY to Roscoe and Sarah (Terry) Smith. She married her husband, Rankin Davis July 8, 1953. Zona loved flowers, enjoyed gardening and cooking for those that she cared for. She was a caring Mother who devoted her life to her faith in God, and served as a member of Bethel United Baptism Church for over fifty years. She was truly blessed with the love and support of her church and family her entire life.
She is survived by, Sons; Robbie (Kathy) Davis of Sevierville, TN and Michael Davis of Muncie, Sisters; Stella Winchester of Pine Knot, KY and Beulah (Paul) Thornburg of Parker City, IN, Brothers; Estel (Ann) Smith of Selma, IN, Gary (Pauline) Smith of Muncie, and Jerry Smith of Richmond, Grandchildren; Nicole (David) Sandberg and Eric Davis, Great-Grandchild; William Sandberg, and several nieces and nephews.
Zona is preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Sarah, her husband, Rankin; Brother; Destil Smith, and son; Larry Gill Davis
Funeral services for Zona will be held, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Parson Mortuary, 801 West Adams St. Muncie, IN 47305 at 6 p.m. There will be public visitation for Zona one hour prior from 5 p.m. to 6. Burial will take place Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Parmleysville, KY.
Memorial contributions can be made in Zona's memory to Bethel United Baptist Church, 301 N. Eastwood Ave, Muncie, IN 47303
The family would also like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the caretakers at Hamilton Trace that looked after Zona during her time there.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on May 29, 2019